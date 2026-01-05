Digital gambling in Türkiye often begins in young adulthood, frequently during university years, but intervention and treatment typically occur much later, turning it into an early-onset yet late-recognized public health risk, a new comprehensive study has found.

The yearlong research, conducted by Enstitü Sosyal using quantitative data from the Green Crescent (Yeşilay) Counseling Center records and in-depth interviews with affected individuals and families, concludes that digital gambling is no longer an individual behavioral issue but a structural problem shaped by digital platform design, economic vulnerability and social environment.

Enstitü Sosyal on Jan. 5 released its report titled “Digital Gambling in Türkiye: Landscape, Dynamics and Strategies for Combat,” warning that digital gambling has evolved into a multidimensional public policy and public health challenge driven by technology, social structures and economic pressures.

The report was introduced at an event held at Istanbul Technical University’s Süleyman Demirel Cultural Center, where researchers presented findings from a yearlong study examining the social, psychological and economic impacts of digital gambling in Türkiye, along with policy recommendations to address the growing problem.

Speaking at the opening session, Enstitü Sosyal General Coordinator Dr. İpek Coşkun Armağan said the research approaches digital gambling not as an individual weakness but as a structural risk intertwined with technology, family life, social environment and psychosocial factors. She stressed that combating digital gambling cannot be left to individuals alone and requires coordinated action by public institutions, civil society, academia and the media.

According to the findings, easy online access, rapid reward mechanisms and algorithm-driven platform architectures have expanded digital gambling across different age groups, education levels and socioeconomic backgrounds. The study shows that while men appear more frequently in treatment data, vulnerability is not confined to a specific demographic profile.

Researchers found that gambling behavior often starts in early adulthood, while treatment applications tend to cluster in the mid-30s, pointing to a significant gap between exposure and intervention. This delay, the report notes, increases financial strain, family disruption and social isolation, turning personal losses into broader household and social costs.

The study also challenges the assumption that education alone protects against gambling addiction, indicating that awareness and prevention policies must target all education levels rather than focusing solely on traditionally vulnerable groups.

In addition to financial impacts such as debt and income loss, the research highlights how digital gambling undermines family relations and social resilience. Social stigma and distrust in public support mechanisms were identified as key barriers preventing individuals from seeking help at earlier stages.

Researchers argue that effective intervention requires treating digital gambling as a matter of public policy and platform governance, rather than relying on individual self-control. They call for early-warning systems, family-centered prevention strategies and coordinated action involving state institutions, civil society, academia and the media.