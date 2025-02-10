Residents in several districts of Istanbul, including Üsküdar, Bakırköy, Bağcılar, Bahçelievler and Güngören, have voiced their concerns over dirty tap water flowing from their faucets since Sunday morning. Many took to social media to share their complaints and urged authorities to resolve the issue.

Some residents posted videos and images showing discolored water coming from their kitchen and bathroom taps, directing their frustration at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI).

In response, the ISKI released a statement on its official website, explaining the cause of the issue: "A malfunction occurred in the Bosporus crossing system of our Çamlıca-Salacak line early in the morning. As a result, adjustments were made to the distribution system by modifying the flow in the main pipeline and its branches. Due to these flow changes, some subscribers in the affected areas have reported discoloration in their water supply. We assure the public that this change in water color does not pose a health risk. Our teams are currently conducting necessary discharge operations in the field, and the problem will be resolved as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, on Feb. 10 in Bakırköy, a water main rupture caused flooding on a major road. The incident occurred on Yeni Havaalanı Street in Yeşilköy, where an unidentified issue led to the bursting of a main transmission pipe belonging to the ISKI. The water spill resulted in road closures, with police diverting traffic to alternative routes.