Süleyman Çahalov, a 31-year-old Turk of Ahıska (Meskhetian) descent, residing in Rostov, Russia, has finally fulfilled his enduring dream of visiting Türkiye, a desire that has lingered for years.

Born in Azerbaijan and raised in the village of Berezovka in Rostov, Çahalov, who faces physical limitations due to a disability, spends a considerable portion of his day watching television.

Living alongside his parents and siblings, and grappling with hearing impairment, Çahalov has harbored a longing to visit Türkiye, a dream he has consistently expressed through gestures understandable to his family, conveying his desire since childhood.

However, fulfilling this wish proved challenging due to Çahalov's limited mobility and the educational commitments of his siblings.

After several years, when circumstances aligned favorably, Çahalov seized the opportunity to embark on his journey to Türkiye. Accompanied by his 49-year-old mother, Gülsenem Çahalova, and his 26-year-old brother, Mustafa Çahalov, they embarked on the trip by car.

Their itinerary included visits to historical sites in Istanbul, including the renowned Hagia Sophia Mosque, where Çahalov experienced these landmarks in his wheelchair. Subsequently, they traveled to Inegöl, Bursa, to reunite with relatives residing in the area.

Delighted and emotional, Çahalova shared her joy, expressing happiness at witnessing her son's dream materialize. She recounted that the journey commenced within a month after obtaining their passports, marking her first visit to Türkiye as well.

Reflecting on Çahalov's newfound serenity during their trip, Çahalova remarked on his improved sleep patterns, which deviated from his usual irregular sleep. "Now, I'm contemplating how he'll be once we return home. I wonder if he'll sleep well. His dream has come true. There's a change in him. He sleeps soundly, and I haven't given him any medication since we arrived."

Rüstem Musaoğulları, president of the İnegöl Meskhetian Turks Culture and Solidarity Association, extended a warm welcome to Süleyman Çahalov and his family during their visit. He expressed heartfelt happiness at hosting them in Türkiye.

Highlighting the deep-rooted affection Meskhetian Turks abroad hold for their homeland and people, Musaoğulları conveyed his hopes that the yearning for their homeland among Meskhetian citizens would find fulfillment, much like Süleyman's long-awaited visit.