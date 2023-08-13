Members of the Eastern Sea Association and the Van Search and Rescue Association on Sunday discovered stones and tombstones with various markings in Türkiye's largest, renowned Lake Van.

Speaking to journalists, Cumali Birol, president of the Eastern Sea Association noted that expert divers from both associations conducted a dive at a location between the Ahlat and Tatvan districts of Bitlis province.

He elucidated that during the dive, they came across a large area containing graves, with crosses on the tombs, apart from a stone with the Kayı (an Ottoman tribe) stamp on the water's surface.

"In the area, there are also streets adorned with mortars, grinding stones and rocks. With this new discovery, we have designated a beautiful area for diving enthusiasts. It's an amazing spot for snorkeling," Birol explained.

Highlighting the beauty of Lake Van, Birol said it is a pristine, clean and natural wonder with a unique structure.

"There is a structure here that can't even be found in Egypt. These areas create a different vibe in terms of tourism. Egypt is considered one of the most important diving spots, but the more beautiful microbialites (underwater fairy chimneys), pearl mullets, the Russian shipwreck, the remnants of Adilcevaz Castle, traces of life in the village we found in Esenkıyı, and evidence of life in the newly discovered location today are leading us toward a very different route. We are also inviting diving enthusiasts to Adilcevaz and the Lake Van Basin," Birol noted.

Hinting at their intention to forward the captured footage of their findings to scholars for thorough analysis, Birol emphasized that they are committed to research and delving deeper into this new revelation in collaboration with researchers.

"We will convey to the public which civilizations these findings belong to, and which civilizations thrived here," he concluded.