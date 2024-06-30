Summer Quran courses organized by Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) are set to offer a comprehensive educational experience this year. In addition to Quranic teachings and religious studies, participants will have the opportunity to take part in a variety of engaging activities. Activities include kitchen and art workshops, swimming lessons and sports training, registration for these courses will start on July 1 and continue through July 8 at provincial and district mufti's offices across the country.

For those opting for the boarding option, courses will be conducted in two four-week semesters, emphasizing not only spiritual education but also social, cultural and recreational development. Children and young people aged 4 to 22 can apply for registration through local mosques, course centers, or the Diyanet website.

Not only Quran education

Sedide Akbulut, director general of educational services at Diyanet, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the courses, which began registration on June 10, will last seven weeks and will be student-centered.

Akbulut explained that students will be grouped according to their levels, and training will be provided accordingly.

"It should not be considered only Quran teaching. We will provide basic religious knowledge, aiming to teach how to perform ablution, instill the love of Allah and the prophet, educate about the life of the prophet, and introduce children to religious concepts," Akbulut said.

Stating that the training will be full of competitions, Akbulut said that they will carry out activities aimed at ensuring cooperation and solidarity among children, reinforcing the sense of brotherhood and instilling values aimed at distancing them from violence

Akbulut also explained: "During the seven-week period, religious knowledge will not be burdened. In daily life, we aim to create an integrity that will prioritize morality together with religious knowledge. Our aim is to learn by having fun."

More activities planned

Stating that summer Quran courses will also be organized in some dormitories affiliated with institutions and organizations cooperating with Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs, Akbulut said: "In addition to basic religious knowledge and Quran learning, many different activities will be organized. Sports training, kitchen and art workshops, and swimming lessons will be offered."

Akbulut stated that 2.4 million students received education in the courses in 2023, and they aim to exceed this number in 2024.

Emphasizing that more activities will be held in the courses this year, Akbulut added: "We have created livelier, more effective spaces. We are becoming more professional every year."

She also explained that they updated the Elifba (Arabic alphabet) this year and that students will start reading the Quran in a shorter time: "If the summer Quran course concludes with students fully literate in the Quran, and if they wish to continue this education formally, upon parental request, we will ensure continuation of Quranic education for one hour daily after school. Education will be provided in our courses, mosques and various locations."