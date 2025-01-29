Ali Erbaş, the president of the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), stated that the struggle must continue with a united stance and determination until the occupiers fully withdraw from Palestine. "To end all these oppressions and alleviate the hardships, there is no other way than for Muslims to act in unity and solidarity," he emphasized.

According to a statement from the directorate, Erbaş participated in the "Al-Aqsa Support Conference" organized online by the World Assembly of Muslim Scholars.

Speaking at the event, Erbaş stressed that behind Israel's inhuman atrocities in Palestine lies a dirty and deviant belief. "According to this belief, they consider themselves the masters of the world. They regard the Earth as their private property. They believe they will take over a region, which they refer to as 'Ard al-Mawt,' the land promised to them by God, and live in paradise there," he explained.

Erbaş noted that the Zionists, driven by this belief, have turned Palestine into a bloodbath, and some powerful centers supporting them share the same false beliefs. He added, "Concepts such as justice, law, morality, conscience and mercy mean nothing to them."

In such an environment, Erbaş emphasized that their duty is to act with the sense of unity Islam imposes upon them. He highlighted the importance of developing a collective consciousness and ability to act against all forms of oppression and injustice by listening to the command of Allah.

Erbaş stated that Jerusalem and Gaza call Muslims to unity and cooperation in all areas. He stressed that it is necessary to strengthen the awareness of Jerusalem and accelerate efforts to unite the Islamic world.

"We must unite our hearts and prayers, as well as our strength and resources, for Jerusalem, Gaza and Palestine. We must continue to struggle with a unified stance and determination until the occupiers fully withdraw from Palestine. For, there is no way other than for Muslims to act in unity and solidarity to end these oppressions and alleviate the suffering," he added.

Erbaş explained that the day Muslims unite, all the issues that have been weighing down and exhausting them will be easily resolved, and the peace long awaited in the ummah, starting with Jerusalem, will naturally come.

He stated that the world will regain peace and prosperity through the life-giving principles and values of Islam. He added, "Our duty is to work with all our strength for this ideal. We must recognize that our actions and efforts are insufficient until Jerusalem becomes a land of peace."

Erbaş emphasized that the Diyanet continues to work for Palestine with all its resources and efforts. He also mentioned the comprehensive activities conducted to raise awareness of Jerusalem, especially among young people. He stated that these efforts are included in Friday sermons, and calls of support for Palestine are made.

Erbaş stated that material and moral aid continues to Gaza, and teams from the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation are working on the ground. He added: "I respectfully salute the honorable people of Gaza, who have shown great resistance for about 1.5 years in the face of the most brutal and immoral attacks in the world. I ask Allah to grant us determination, will, foresight and insight to fill our world with the universal truths of our sacred book, the Quran."