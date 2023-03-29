Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) aims to carry out Ramadan activities only in the earthquake zone this year, and there will be no international activities.

TDV General Manager Izani Turan made a statement regarding the foundation's activities, projects and works, and said that they were among the first nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to go to the region after the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

Turan said, "We rushed to the aid of our people, and appointed volunteers in the centers, districts and villages, to help our people meet their needs. Nearly 18,000 Presidency of Religious Affairs and TDV personnel were assigned to the earthquake region with humanitarian and medical aid of around 1,600 trucks.

"During this period, approximately 400,000 people were sent to our dormitories. We hosted them within our course buildings and mosques and met their needs.”

Explaining that the TDV has 41 relief tents in 11 earthquake provinces, Turan said: "Our goal is to reach over 1 million people in Ramadan. Currently, we have opened 11 large tents in 11 cities on the occasion of Ramadan. Our staff is working diligently in carrying out these services with our volunteers of over 50,000. We have established 4,000 containers with the necessary belongings to accommodate the victims. We will remain here to the extent of our strength."

Reiterating that they, as a foundation, went to different countries during Ramadan in past years and carried out aid activities in 149 countries, but this year they are concentrating on Türkiye. "Due to this deadly disaster, we have to heal our own wounds this year, we have to stand up again so that we can hold the hands of others," Turan emphasized.