The Touristic Diyarbakır Express has launched its Ankara-Diyarbakır route for the 2025 season, offering an unforgettable travel experience for passengers eager to explore Türkiye's cultural and historical riches.

The train services running on the Ankara-Diyarbakır route contribute to both tourism and the regional economy. The Touristic Diyarbakır Express not only introduces Türkiye’s cultural heritage to a wider audience but also plays a significant role in promoting the cities it passes through, contributing to their economic development.

Having made a big impact internationally by being featured in Time magazine’s “100 Greatest Places in the World” list in 2024, the Touristic Diyarbakır Express is expected to attract even greater interest this year. A total of eight trips are planned for the 2025 season, with trips scheduled for April 11 and 25, May 9 and 23 for Ankara-Diyarbakır, and April 13 and 27, May 11 and 25 for Diyarbakır-Ankara.

Diyarbakır Governor Murat Zorluoğlu stated: “The historic Diyarbakır Express has started its program for the second time. We held our first trip last year, which received great interest. Particularly after being featured on the cover of Time magazine, we expect even more interest this year. We will host our guests in the ancient city of Diyarbakır, which is like an open-air museum with its 5,800-meter-long city walls, Ulu Mosque, other historical mosques, mansions, inns, baths and churches."

He also added: "There are also valuable sites outside the walls, including Zerzevan Castle and the Mithras Temple from the Roman period, which will be included on UNESCO’s permanent heritage list. Diyarbakır is also known as the city of companions and prophets. The tombs of 27 companions are located in the Prophet Süleyman Mosque, while the tombs of the Prophet Zülküfl and the Prophet Elyesa are found in the Eğil district. Visitors will also have the opportunity to taste the city’s unique flavors, including the famous Diyarbakır liver, thanks to its rich gastronomy.”

The Touristic Diyarbakır Express stands out as one of Türkiye's key projects aimed at advancing the country’s tourism vision. This unique experience, which attracts both local and foreign tourists, is expected to continue making significant contributions to Türkiye’s promotion and long-term local development.