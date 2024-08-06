In Diyarbakı r, southeastern Türkiye, professor Ahmet Kılıç from Dicle University has called for the protection of Kabaklı Pond, known as a "bird paradise" due to its role as a breeding and feeding ground for both migratory and native birds.

Located within the Dicle University campus, the pond is notable for hosting over 150 bird species and serves as a breeding and feeding ground for both native and migratory birds. Due to its location on the campus, the pond faces less hunting pressure compared to surrounding lakes and ponds, making it a refuge for regional birds.

Dr. Ahmet Kılıç, head of the Biology Department at Dicle University's Faculty of Science, has called for immediate protection of the pond and its surroundings, which exhibit high biodiversity.

Kılıç, who pointed out that many small streams, rivers and lakes in the region have dried up due to global warming, said: "The importance of Kabaklı Pond becomes even more apparent here. It serves as an oasis for both native and migratory birds in the region ."

"Kabaklı Pond, located within the Dicle University campus in the Dicle Basin, is referred to as a bird paradise. Due to global warming, surrounding ponds, small streams and rivers have dried up. Consequently, species, especially water birds, are flocking to Kabaklı Pond. The pond is preferred by many species due to the water resources, shoreline features, feeding opportunities and shelter it provides."

A white stork fishes in the Kabaklı Pond in Diyarbakır, Türkiye, May 2, 2024. (DHA Photo)

"This preference is why we call it a 'bird paradise.' The area hosts numerous species, including mammals, invertebrates, reptiles and insects. Protecting this area is of great importance for the region because, due to hunting pressure, temperature and drought, species have retreated and disappeared from other places. Therefore, the protection of the Kabaklı Pond is of significant importance," he added.

Emphasizing that Kabaklı Pond can be protected with the support of public institutions and the contributions of concerned citizens, he also said: "We observe many different duck species in this area, wading birds are very important, including the night heron, great egret, little egret and cattle egret, which are permanent residents here."

"Additionally, many coastal bird species found in our country are represented here, and their chicks particularly prefer this area as it offers ample feeding opportunities. The area has relatively low hunting pressure and is a protected space, which is why birds prefer it. The region also consistently hosts shorebirds such as the green sandpiper, redshank, sandpipers and turnstones. Our region is especially rich in small songbirds," he added.

"In the studies conducted, the nature photography and images taken by Selim Bey are very valuable. They highlight the presence of these species. Our role is to enhance protection measures and, if necessary, provide additional water resources. By protecting this area, we can ensure the continuation of our biodiversity.

"Otherwise, if we lose these areas like other species in the region, we will only be able to show them to our children and grandchildren through pictures. If protection measures are followed, water is not polluted, and human pressure is reduced, these species can continue to thrive here for many years."

He continued: "Therefore, by working together with the university, the municipality and provincial contributions, we have a chance to protect our biodiversity. We also expect support from our citizens. Their interest will contribute to the survival of these species. Together, we can overcome this challenge, applying knowledge and science should be the primary solutions to these issues."