Upon seeing the nature picnic area in Batman, southeastern Türkiye, filled with garbage, 30 visiting doctors donned gloves and began cleaning up.

Located at about 1,000 meters (around 3,280 feet) above sea level in the Sason district of Batman, Kınalı village attracts visitors with its natural beauty and water canals dating back to the 1800s.

When 30 doctors from Batman hospitals went there for a picnic, they were shocked by the sight of trash scattered around the natural environment.

Usually wearing gloves for surgery, the doctors wore them this time to clean up, starting with the seating areas and then moving on to the riverbed and surrounding area, regardless of the risk of falling into the cold water.

After collecting garbage bags, the doctors swam in the crystal-clear water and danced the traditional halay.

Dr. Habip Yenidoğan described the region as a slice of heaven but unfortunately marred by trash. Calling for awareness, Dr. Yenidoğan said: "Thirty of us came from Batman to the picnic area of Kınalı village in the Sason district."

He added: "We came to have a good day, but upon arrival, we saw the environmental pollution. We couldn’t remain indifferent to this natural wonder, so we cleaned it with all our doctor and musician friends. We hope it remains clean from now on."

Turkish teacher Robin Çalışkan, who came for a picnic with doctor friends, expressed shock at the sight. Calling out to picnickers, Çalışkan said:

"We came to escape the heat of Batman in the picnic area of Kınalı village in Sason. The water, air and wooded area are really clean, but unfortunately, picnickers have thrown their trash everywhere, ruining this natural wonder. Leaving our surroundings clean, collecting our trash and taking it back with us is one of the most important manners."

"We invite everyone not to litter and to collect their trash. We also call on the municipality to place trash containers and facilities for other needs in such picnic areas. It’s very important for us that these beautiful areas, which we all use to escape the heat of Batman, remain clean," he added.

'Do not litter here'

Sociologist Sultan Kızılçınar said: "We live in a very beautiful geography, it has greenery, nature, water. It's so beautiful that we come here at every opportunity, during holidays, but unfortunately, it's all trash. We don't want to see these places filled with garbage. Please do not litter here. We come here to have fun and be cheerful.”

Dr. Yağmur Erdem also noted that many creatures live in nature. "It's really sad that such natural beauties are in this state because of people's thoughtlessness; people should at least develop themselves to a certain level. They shouldn't pollute and ruin the living spaces they use."

"We don't live this life for just one day; we don't use these places for just one day. These places should remain clean for the people after us. This sight is really sad, but obviously, it doesn’t upset everyone. Please use these places cleanly because we are not the only ones using these places. All kinds of creatures live here. Please don’t pollute their habitat," Erdem said.