Diabetes, commonly known as sugar disease, affects millions worldwide and can lead to “diabetic retinopathy,” a major cause of preventable blindness. In Türkiye, health experts emphasize the importance of early detection and regular eye examinations for diabetes patients.

Associate Professor Dr. Arif Ülkü Yener, an eye diseases specialist at Ankara Atatürk Sanatorium Training and Research Hospital, highlighted that diabetes is among the top causes of vision loss and warned of the risks associated with untreated eye complications.

Research indicates that 240 million people globally live with diabetes, and this number is expected to rise to 440 million by 2030. Diabetic retinopathy develops when high blood sugar damages the retina’s blood vessels, causing leakage, abnormal new vessel growth, and, in severe cases, vision loss.

“Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness. The disease can damage retinal vessels, reduce blood flow and trigger the formation of new, fragile vessels that may tear the retina or cause bleeding inside the eye,” Yener said.

Diabetes has two main types. Type 1 diabetes often begins in youth and is associated with insufficient insulin production, making patients more vulnerable to vision loss. Studies show that among long-term diabetes patients, 90% of those with Type 1 and 60% of those with Type 2 develop diabetic retinopathy. The condition generally affects people between 20 and 70 years of age.

Regular monitoring of blood sugar, particularly hemoglobin A1C levels, is essential. High levels must be reduced to prevent retinal damage. “The risk of developing diabetic retinopathy rises with the duration of diabetes,” Yener added.

Symptoms vary depending on the disease's stage. Patients may experience double vision caused by nerve damage or reduced vision from retinal complications. In insulin-dependent patients, abnormal new vessel formation is a major concern, as these vessels can lead to retinal tears and intraocular bleeding. Treatments include laser therapy, retinal surgery and intraocular injections for macular edema.

Beyond retinopathy, diabetes can also affect the cornea, leading to thickening, dry eyes, glaucoma, cataracts and optic nerve damage. For patients without retinopathy, annual eye examinations are recommended, while those with detected retinal damage should visit an eye doctor every 3-4 months, depending on disease progression.

Experts stress that timely detection and proper management of blood sugar levels are critical to preventing diabetes-related vision loss in Türkiye.