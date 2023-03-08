The owner of a dog was euphoric after finding out that his 2-1/2-year-old Doberman was rescued alive from the rubble of a building in Türkiye's southern Hatay province with three newborn pups, 28 days after the twin earthquakes.

Kadir Keyifli said he had asked local rescue teams for help getting his dog out of the rubble but nobody had been able to enter the wreckage.

Meyako, a regional animal rescue team, came to his aid on Monday. After hours of work, they managed to reach the basement where Sila was trapped - and saw that she had not only survived for nearly a month but also given birth to three puppies.

Kadir Keyifli and his dog Sıla, 28 days after twin earthquakes in Türkiye's Hatay province, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (DHA Photo)

"What did you drink here? What did you eat? Did you give birth to three of them?" one rescue worker asks in a video of the moment they reached Sıla.

The workers were seen going through a narrow opening among the rubble then breaking open a hole in a door to access the room in the basement, which appeared to have sustained little damage.

"My dogs are coming out after one month. Thank God," exclaims Keyifli in the video shared by Meyako. Keyifli said Sila survived and gave birth thanks to a large bag of dog food that was left in the basement.

Sila and her pups were taken to the nearby city of Adana for treatment. Rescuers noted the mother looked skinny, but apart from that was walking unaided.

The death toll in Türkiye and Syria from last month's earthquakes has neared 52,000.