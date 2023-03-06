The death toll from the powerful earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6 has risen to 46,104, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated at press conference following the Cabinet meeting Monday.

The president also said that Türkiye aims to set up 100,000 containers over two months in the quake-hit southeastern region for disaster victims.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaraş province, struck 10 other provinces in the south and southeast including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazığ and Şanlıurfa.

A total of 6,368 search and rescue personnel, consisting of AFAD, Police Search and Rescue (PAK), Gendarmerie Search and Rescue (JAK), Gendarmerie Special Public Security Command (JÖAK), the coast guard, fire brigade, Ministry of National Education (MEB), nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and international search and rescue personnel are still working in the region.

In addition, 234,636 people from AFAD, police, gendarmerie, Ministry of National Defense, the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE), local security and support teams, volunteers and field personnel are in the earthquake zones.

Some 18,400 vehicles, including excavators, tow trucks, cranes, dozers, trucks, water trucks, trailers, graders, vacuum trucks and similar construction equipment, continue to operate in the disaster area.

With the air bridge established for personnel and material shipment to the region, 116 helicopters and 76 planes affiliated with the Air Forces Command and land forces, and 38 ships from the navy, Coast Guard Command, Gendarmerie General Command, General Directorate of Security, Ministry of Health and General Directorate of Forestry have carried out 13,999 combat missions to date.

The installation of 358,037 tents, which were sent to the regions heavily affected by the earthquake by ministries, relevant institutions and organizations, and different countries and international organizations, have been completed. While container cities are being created in 11 provinces at 332 points, installations continue in 10 areas and 162 points.

The number of people provided with shelter in tents, containers, state dormitories, hotels, public guesthouses and other facilities in and outside the disaster area reached 1,915,687.

Four mobile social service centers were assigned in Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Osmaniye and Malatya for disaster psychosocial support activities. As a result, psychosocial support was provided to 1,025,291 people, 691,388 in the earthquake zone and 333,903 outside the quake zone.

With many countries from around the globe sending condolences, humanitarian aid and rescue teams since the disaster, the 21st century's worst according to the World Health Organization (WHO), President Erdoğan previously said Türkiye is grateful for all the help provided in the aftermath.