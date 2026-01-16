Türkiye is moving to rein in rapidly rising housing complex maintenance fees under a new legislative proposal approved by Parliament’s Public Works, Zoning, Transport and Tourism Commission, according to senior lawmakers.

The draft legislation, which amends the Title Deed Law along with several other statutes and Decree Law No. 375, introduces new rules requiring transparency and resident approval before any increase in site maintenance fees can be implemented.

Adil Karaismailoğlu, chair of the commission and a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) lawmaker, said the regulation aims to address widespread complaints from residents facing sharp and often unexplained fee hikes.

“From now on, maintenance fees or related payments can only be increased after residents are presented with and approve a detailed breakdown of all site-related expenses and works,” Karaismailoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday after the commission meeting.

He said some housing complexes had imposed increases without adequate disclosure, pushing monthly fees to what he described as “astronomical” levels. The new framework is designed to ensure that fees reflect actual service costs and are subject to collective oversight by residents.

Karaismailoğlu stressed that the proposal forms part of a broader legislative effort to modernize urban governance and housing regulations in line with Türkiye’s development priorities.

“Laws and regulations must continuously evolve to support safe living environments and well-planned cities,” he said, describing the draft as a comprehensive initiative developed over an extended period and covering multiple policy areas.

The proposal also includes amendments addressing long-standing issues related to housing cooperatives, as well as new provisions on fire safety standards for residential buildings and commercial properties.

Karaismailoğlu underlined that the legislation is closely linked to Türkiye’s earthquake risk and the need to strengthen the existing building stock. Referring to the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, he said the disaster underscored the urgency of structural renewal and regulatory reform.

“Those earthquakes were a clear warning,” he said. “We have already enacted measures to facilitate building strengthening and urban renewal. This updated draft builds on that work and reflects current needs.”

He added that the bill is expected to support large-scale housing initiatives led by the Housing Development Administration (TOKI), including plans to construct 500,000 housing units across all 81 provinces, in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

Following its approval at the commission level, the draft law is set to be submitted to the General Assembly for debate and final approval in the coming weeks.

If enacted, lawmakers say the new rules are expected to significantly reduce disputes over maintenance fees and improve accountability in the management of housing complexes, while contributing to broader urban resilience and safety objectives.