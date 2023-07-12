Eastern Türkiye's magnificent Turna Lake, a cherished relic from the Urartian era, is now teetering on the brink of extinction due to scorching temperatures and prolonged drought. As one of the world's oldest lakes, the serene waters of the lake, nestled between the Kozan and Erek Mountains, have regrettably dried up, leaving a void threatening both human livelihoods and the ecosystem.

Situated approximately 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Van, the 2,800-year-old Turna Lake has long been a treasured destination for mountain and plateau tourism, attracting visitors with its blossoming flowers and pristine air. Spanning 4 square kilometers, the lake also serves as a crucial water source for irrigating vast agricultural lands, boasting an intricate engineering system that has stood the test of time.

However, the relentless drought and soaring temperatures have taken their toll, leading to the gradual desiccation of the lake. The area, perched at an altitude of 2,550 meters above sea level, has a water storage capacity of 20 million cubic meters; the lake boasts a water collection basin spanning 100 square kilometers.

The ramifications of the lake's desiccation extend far beyond its immediate surroundings. The depletion of Turna Lake exacerbates the strain on drinking water supplies, imperils agricultural endeavors, disrupts plant and fish habitats, diminishes hydropower generation capabilities, and casts a pall over marine recreation and tourism. It is essential to meticulously monitor water trends in the lake and identify the contributing factors to its decline to inform comprehensive water management strategies that will secure its survival.

Professor Faruk Alaeddinoğlu, a faculty member in the Department of Geography at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, highlighted the significance of Turna Lake in the basin, emphasizing its pivotal role in meeting the irrigation needs of the local populace. "Regrettably, with a consistent decrease in precipitation, the lake is now facing severe drought, growing drier with each passing day," he lamented. Currently, the villagers cannot fulfill their water requirements from the lake.

"Due to the lack of anticipated rainfall in the area, the lake's water level has plummeted significantly, leading to substantial water loss across the basin," Alaeddinoğlu added. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, he underscored the urgent need for further studies and immediate action to address the water scarcity issue, particularly during the critical months of July and August. The basin did receive expected precipitation in the spring of 2023, albeit during the summer months, which makes proactive measures all the more crucial.

"In order to safeguard the lake from permanent disappearance, emergency measures have been implemented to replenish its waters," explained Alaeddinoğlu. Desperate times call for desperate measures, as authorities have resorted to pumping underground water to restore a portion of the lake's volume, effectively placing the region's delicate ecology on life support.

The fate of Turna Lake hangs in the balance as scientists, officials and local communities grapple with the mounting challenges posed by the prolonged drought. Urgent action is needed to address the water crisis and protect this ancient natural wonder from fading into oblivion. The clock is ticking, and the survival of the lake now rests in the hands of those entrusted with its preservation.