Due to drought, water levels have dropped at the Alaçatı Kutlu Aktaş Dam in Izmir’s Çeşme district, revealing the old Izmir-Çeşme highway.

The decreasing rainfall in the region and increased water consumption during the summer months have led to a significant decline in the water level at the Alaçatı Kutlu Aktaş Dam, one of the main sources of water supply to Çeşme.

As the water receded, the former Izmir-Çeşme highway, which had been used before the dam’s construction, became visible again. The road, which can now be crossed on foot, was captured by drone footage.

Izmir, located on the western coast of Türkiye along the Aegean Sea, is one of the country’s major cities and a popular tourist destination, especially during the summer months.

According to data from the Izmir Water and Sewage Administration (IZSU), the dam’s occupancy rate was recorded at 22.39% on Aug. 1, 2024, but dropped to just 3.13% in the same period this year.

According to a statement from IZSU, mandatory water cuts have been implemented in the district daily between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. since July 25, due to the dam's water level falling below 5%.

The announcement also noted that, due to the continued decrease in water resources, the seven-hour water cut was extended to 10 hours as of July 31.

With the frequent water cuts in the district, demand for domestic water tanks has increased.

Izmir is ruled by the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). Despite this, the city continues to face ongoing issues, including traffic congestion, infrastructure challenges and water shortages, which have led to frequent complaints from residents.