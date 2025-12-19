Water withdrawals from the Kadıköy Dam, which supplies drinking water to Keşan, the largest district of Edirne in northwestern Türkiye, have been suspended after reservoir levels fell to what authorities describe as the “dead storage” level.

The dam, with a total storage capacity of 56 million cubic meters (14.8 billion gallons), has been severely affected by prolonged drought conditions. Extreme summer temperatures, increased evaporation and ongoing water scarcity have reduced the reservoir’s occupancy rate to below 1%. With expected autumn rainfall failing to materialize, the remaining water volume has declined to approximately 1.5 million cubic meters, classified as dead storage and unsuitable for further use without risking ecological damage.

In a written statement on Friday, Keşan Municipality Water and Sewage Director Bedri Kara highlighted the severity of the drought affecting the region and its impact on local water resources. He noted that the water level at the Kadıköy Dam has dropped even below the dead storage threshold, making it impossible to continue drawing water.

“As the dam can no longer supply water without endangering aquatic life and fish populations, our Kadıköy Water Treatment Plant has been temporarily taken out of service,” Kara said. “This decision has been taken to protect nature and the ecosystem. No water will be withdrawn from the dam until water levels rise.”

To meet Keşan’s drinking water needs, Kara said efforts are continuing to open new groundwater wells. He stressed that the rapid depletion of water resources makes conservation increasingly critical and called on residents to use water responsibly.

Citing meteorological data, Kara warned that no rain or snowfall is expected in the region over the next 15 to 20 days, a situation that could signal even more challenging conditions during the summer months. To prevent potential supply disruptions, new water wells are planned in the Kumdere area, he added.

Kara also drew attention to infrastructure-related challenges affecting water distribution. Maintenance and repair work carried out by electricity distribution company TREDAŞ has at times prevented pumping stations from receiving electricity, leading to intermittent water outages in parts of the district.