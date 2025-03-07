The Dutch Turkish Museum, which preserves the documents and information of Turkish migrants who arrived in the Netherlands as guest workers 61 years ago and reflects the relations between the Netherlands and Türkiye, has opened in Almelo on March 6.

A ceremony was held for the inauguration of the museum, affiliated with the Netherlands Diyanet Foundation (HDV), at the former mosque of the Yunus Emre Foundation in the city.

The event was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to The Hague Selçuk Ünal, Consul General in Rotterdam Sevgi Kısacık, Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) President Abdullah Eren, Almelo Mayor Richard Korteland, Turkish Airlines Amsterdam Director Şerafettin Ekici and representatives of various civil society organizations.

Supported by the HDV and the YTB, the museum features photographs depicting the daily lives of the first-generation Turkish migrants, their passports, personal belongings, documents related to the guesthouses where they first stayed, copies of historical records reflecting Türkiye-Netherlands relations and various objects representing Turkish culture.

During his speech at the opening, Ünal stated that the Dutch Turkish Museum sheds light on the shared history of the two countries and serves as a significant asset in preserving the cultural heritage of the Turkish community in the Netherlands.

He emphasized that the museum would not only be a place displaying the past but also serve as an educational and cultural center to convey the importance of this shared heritage to future generations.

Highlighting that Türkiye-Netherlands relations are not limited to diplomatic ties, Ünal recalled that with the Labor Agreement signed 61 years ago, Turkish workers who arrived in the Netherlands established a second home and that new generations have made significant contributions to the country's economic, social and cultural fabric.

Eren expressed gratitude to everyone involved in establishing the Dutch Turkish Museum.

He noted that the initial migration to Europe was motivated by the hope of earning enough to buy farmland and a tractor, but what seemed like a short-term migration has now resulted in a Turkish population of 5 million across Europe, with half a million residing in the Netherlands.

Eren emphasized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s commitment to Turkish citizens abroad, stating that they are always treated equally with those in Türkiye and that YTB's activities aim to strengthen this bond.

Referring to Ramadan as a "month of mercy," Eren expressed his hopes that the holy month would reinforce unity and solidarity, adding, “A strong diaspora means a strong Türkiye.”

Almelo Mayor Korteland described the Dutch Turkish Museum as more than just a museum and highlighted the significance of the former mosque where it is located.

“This is a place where the past and present come together, where history and society walk hand in hand, and where we remember the strong bond between Almelo and the Turkish community,” he said.

Noting that diplomatic ties between the Netherlands and Türkiye date back more than 400 years, Korteland said, “With the opening of this museum, we are paying tribute to history. This is a place where stories come to life, where we learn about the journey of the first mosque-goers, the challenges they faced and how they built a home in Almelo.”