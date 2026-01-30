The Presidency of Religious Affairs’ e-Diyanet mobile application has reached 882,000 users, reflecting growing public interest in digital religious services.

Launched on Aug. 27, 2025, the application brings together all digital services of the presidency under a single platform, enabling users to access religious content and institutional services more easily.

The application is designed to provide reliable religious information, support daily worship practices and ensure fast access to official services for users of all age groups.

E-Diyanet includes a wide range of features such as the Holy Quran, hadiths, prayer times, fatwas, worship guidance, radio broadcasts, publications, family-related content and institutional information.

Offering six language options, personalized use, integrated service delivery and multiple functional modules, the application aims to improve user experience through a simplified digital structure.

The platform continues to be updated based on user feedback and has received recognition from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority for its contribution to digital public services.

The e-Diyanet application is available for download via Google Play Store and the App Store.