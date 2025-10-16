Early surgical intervention for obesity can increase weight loss success rates to 80%-90%, according to Dr. Harun Karabacak, a general surgery specialist.

Obesity surgery not only aids in weight loss but also helps patients manage conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and sleep apnea, Karabacak said. Early treatment improves the likelihood of long-term health benefits.

“Obesity affects all body systems, not just body weight,” Karabacak said. He noted that the prevalence of obesity is rising among adolescents in Türkiye, largely due to poor dietary habits. According to World Health Organization data, 30%-35% of adults in Türkiye are overweight, while roughly 25% are obese. Women are affected more frequently than men.

Karabacak cited pregnancy, hormonal factors, work conditions, fast food consumption and processed foods as key contributors to obesity. Fat accumulation in internal organs can lead to liver disease, diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, infertility and digestive issues such as reflux and hiatal hernias.

The hospital’s Obesity Surgery Center, licensed about a year ago, follows a multidisciplinary approach. Patients undergo blood tests to identify underlying conditions and are evaluated by dietitians, endocrinologists and psychiatrists. Those cleared for surgery receive preoperative nutrition education and lifestyle guidance.

Genetic predisposition also plays a significant role. “If a family member is obese, the risk of obesity in children increases by 25%-30%, due to both genetics and shared dietary habits,” Karabacak said.

He emphasized the importance of early intervention for adolescents, who face not only health problems such as high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and developmental delays, but also psychological effects, including peer bullying.

Laparoscopic surgery is typically used, with patients staying in the hospital for two to three days and resuming normal activities within a week. Brisk walking is recommended in the first month, followed by regular exercise to support long-term results.

“Patients with early-stage diabetes may see improvement rates of 80%-90% after surgery, but this drops to around 60% if the disease has persisted for 10 years,” Karabacak said.