Following the April 23 earthquake that shook Istanbul, concerns have grown among experts over the heightened risk of fires emerging in urban centers after seismic events. Experts emphasize that modern infrastructure, especially heating and energy systems, may lead to serious fire hazards in the aftermath of earthquakes, even in buildings that remain structurally sound.

Masdaf General Manager Erhan Özdemir has warned that earthquakes can lead not only to structural destruction but also to serious fire risks in cities due to modern heating systems – posing threats to both lives and property.

Speaking to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter, Özdemir shared his views on the fire risks that arise during earthquakes and the necessary precautions to prevent them.

He noted that fire is one of the major risks following an earthquake, even when buildings remain structurally intact. "Fires frequently occur during earthquakes. This can be due to damage in natural gas pipelines used for heating or electrical system failures. Even if a building is still standing, there’s an immediate fire risk after an earthquake," he said.

Özdemir emphasized the importance of fire prevention systems that can be installed in buildings to mitigate this risk.

"There are systems equipped with sensors that detect earthquakes and automatically shut off the natural gas supply to the building. Similar systems exist for cutting off electricity. So, earthquake detection is crucial here. Once an earthquake is detected, systems that might pose a fire risk, like gas or electrical networks, can be shut down. You might say, ‘But what if a fire still breaks out even after these are cut off?’ That’s where fire booster systems and pumps come in. They should be dual-powered, both electric and diesel, so that if power is lost during a quake, the diesel pump can still be used to fight the fire,” he explained.

Özdemir also reminded that Marmara, an industrial region, is one of Türkiye’s areas with the highest earthquake risk.

He emphasized that not only residential areas but also industrial facilities must be secured in such situations. “Earthquake and fire safety in industrial facilities has two dimensions. First, the structural integrity of buildings must be ensured post-quake. Then comes the internal equipment, large furnaces and technical machinery used in production. These must be properly placed and mounted with earthquake safety in mind. Simply putting equipment inside a factory is not enough. One must ask: ‘How will this react during an earthquake? Will that reaction introduce risks?’ These questions must be analyzed and addressed with safety measures before a quake occurs.”

Özdemir stated that systems are available to detect earthquakes and shut off natural gas, fuel or chemical supply lines, preventing the entry of hazardous materials into affected areas.

Recalling the fire that broke out at the Tüpraş Refinery after the Marmara Earthquake, Özdemir said that fires in industrial areas can pose serious health risks, especially when chemicals are involved, and therefore, fire prevention measures in such facilities are essential.

Ilker Ibik, chair of the Structural Fire Safety Working Group at Türkiye IMSAD, also emphasized that one of the biggest disaster risks in modern cities is fires that occur after earthquakes.

He noted that most of the damage in high-magnitude earthquakes in cities like Chicago, Kyoto and San Francisco was caused by fires that broke out after the initial seismic activity.

Ibik stressed that materials used in buildings are crucial not only for structural integrity but also for preventing post-quake fires that can weaken a building. “Even if a building survives an earthquake, if a fire breaks out and we can't control or contain it, it can damage the load-bearing elements and ultimately lead to an explosion or collapse,” he warned.

