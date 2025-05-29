Children orphaned by the Feb. 6 earthquakes are finding strength and hope through the "Red Bicycle – Earthquake Orphans Project," a humanitarian initiative led by the Life Again Education and Culture Foundation with the support of Türkiye Sigorta. The project brought a group of children from Kahramanmaraş and surrounding earthquake-affected regions to Istanbul for a series of events aimed at supporting their psychological recovery and personal development.

As part of the program, the children attended the Türkiye Sigorta Basketball Super League Asım Pars season playoff quarterfinal between Anadolu Efes and Mersin Spor on Friday, May 30, 2025. More than a recreational outing, the match provided the children with a joyful and memorable experience designed to boost their morale and help them reconnect with life after enduring profound trauma.

The Istanbul visit is a central component of a broader psychosocial support initiative that combines sports, education and culture to aid the children's healing. In addition to the basketball game, the children are visiting interactive learning centers such as KidZania Istanbul, where they can explore careers, experiment with science and engage in role-playing activities. The goal is to provide both entertainment and educational value, nurturing their sense of curiosity and imagination.

The Red Bicycle Project also includes long-term developmental support, addressing more than just basic educational needs. It incorporates programs in arts, drama, science and sports, with a particular emphasis on cultivating scientific interest in areas like aviation and space. These initiatives are implemented by the foundation’s team of educators, psychologists and social workers, who help children express their experiences and build confidence in safe, structured environments.

"Education, sports, arts and science are not just activities, they are powerful tools for healing," said Zeynep Nur Yerhan, president of the Life Again Foundation. "This project is not only about helping individual children recover. It’s a call for collective healing. We want to show these children that they are not alone, and that society stands with them."

Yerhan emphasized that the children, who have experienced the trauma of loss and displacement, need supportive environments where they can grow and thrive. “Through events like this one in Istanbul, we aim to remind them of life’s beauty and offer them moments of joy and hope,” she added.

The initiative also includes outreach to the families of the children, ensuring that psychosocial support extends to caregivers and guardians. This holistic approach is designed to strengthen family bonds and create a more stable foundation for the children’s recovery.

Thanks to the collaboration between the private sector, local organizations and volunteers, the Red Bicycle Project continues to expand its reach. The Istanbul event stands as a testament to the power of solidarity, offering a path forward for a new generation determined to overcome hardship and embrace a hopeful future.