According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) website, a 3.5 magnitude tremor was recorded, with its epicenter in the Yenimahalle district of Ankara. The earthquake was determined to have occurred at a depth of 11.48 kilometers (7.13 miles).

Following the tremor, some residents left their buildings in panic as they felt the shaking. While there were no immediate reports of major damage, the shaking caused concern among locals, many of whom gathered outside their homes for safety.

Although the capital is safer compared to other regions of the country in terms of high seismic activity, it has its fair share of low-magnitude tremors throughout the year.

Seismic activity in Türkiye is primarily concentrated along several fault zones, including the North Anatolian Fault, which runs from the Aegean Sea in the west to the eastern part of the country.

In 2023, however, Türkiye experienced one of the biggest earthquakes in recent memory in its southern region. Thousands were killed on Feb. 6, 2023, in an earthquake whose epicenter was the province of Kahramanmaraş.

The two earthquakes, dubbed the “disaster of the century,” reignited fears and brought disaster preparedness to the spotlight in the country where northwestern provinces were rocked by a major earthquake in 1999.