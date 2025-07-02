A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Gemlik, a district in Bursa Province, northwestern Türkiye, on 1:57 p.m. The quake was also felt in Istanbul and surrounding regions, causing momentary alarm among residents.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have urged the public to stay calm and follow safety protocols.

Gemlik is located approximately 90 kilometers south of Istanbul along the Sea of Marmara coast, an area known for seismic activity.