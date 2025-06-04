Earthquake-affected families in Hatay in southern Türkiye are preparing to welcome guests in their new homes during Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, after settling into village-style houses built by Türkiye’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change through the General Directorate of Construction Affairs.

Following the devastating earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023, and the subsequent 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude aftershocks in Defne, reconstruction efforts have been ongoing to provide permanent housing to residents.

Of the 15,553 planned village-style disaster homes across 13 districts, construction has been completed on 5,787 units. A total of 3,579 of these reinforced concrete or steel-framed 3+1 detached homes have already been handed over to eligible beneficiaries by lottery.

Many families, having experienced difficult living conditions in tents and containers, have now found relief in their new homes.

Bilge Kıvrak, 70, a resident of Saylak in the Kırıkhan district, shared that she was away from home when the quake hit and later found her house had collapsed. After spending time in temporary shelters, she said: “I’m very happy in this house. They built it beautifully. Nothing matters more than health. Over time, our homes and neighborhoods will improve even more.”

Kıvrak expressed excitement about hosting her grandchildren in her new home for the upcoming holiday.

Ömer Yüceur, 41, who moved in with his wife and four children, recalled that they were injured in the collapse of their home and had relocated to Mersin after the quake. “Thanks to this project, we returned to our hometown. Our new house is even more beautiful than we imagined; it’s like a villa. We’ve started planting vegetables and improving our garden,” he said. “We find comfort in our home.”

Yüceur thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other officials for their support after the earthquake.

Mehmet Tayyarkaya, 70, whose home was severely damaged and later demolished, has also begun a new chapter in a completed house in Taşoluk.

“We’ll have a happy holiday,” he said. “Our children and grandchildren will visit our new home. For the past two years, I’ve donated my sacrificial meat to Gaza. This year, we’ll finally sacrifice in our own home. If possible, we’d still like to send some to Gaza.”