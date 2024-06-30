The centuries-old doors of Selimiye Mosque, known as a masterpiece by Mimar Sinan, in northwest Türkiye's Edirne are currently undergoing comprehensive restoration by the General Directorate of Foundations.

As part of this restoration, two entrance doors and three courtyard gates, notable for their intricate Kündekari construction (Art on Wood) technique and size, have been meticulously preserved.

These doors, with one wing reaching approximately 4 meters (13 feet) in height and weighing 250 kilograms (550 pounds), were carefully removed from their hinges and relocated to a dedicated carpentry shop in the outer courtyard.

Using the traditional kündekari method – where wooden pieces are interlocked in geometric motifs like octagons, pentagons and stars without nails or glue – the historical doors have been rejuvenated.

Ahmet Saraç, director of the Edirne Foundations Regional Office, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that restoration efforts initiated by the General Directorate of Foundations in November 2021 are progressing with great attention to detail.

Saraç emphasized the involvement of a scientific committee comprising academics in overseeing the restoration of Selimiye Mosque, underscoring their commitment to ensuring the structure's preservation for future generations with minimal intervention.

Regarding the restoration of the mosque's crucial architectural elements such as entrance doors and shutters, Saraç explained: "The kündekari technique involves intricately fitting together wooden pieces in geometric designs without nails or glue. The gates of our mosque are particularly rare examples of kündekari craftsmanship. Over time, these doors have suffered wear and tear, expert teams in workshops established within the mosque's grounds have undertaken their repair, ensuring their preservation for years to come."