The Ministry of National Education (MEB) canceled the diplomas of 403 students and annulled the grade promotion of 398 students after inspections conducted last academic year revealed that these students did not meet enrollment requirements, received false or fabricated grades, or did not attend school regularly at private schools.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA), the MEB Directorate General of Private Educational Institutions carried out comprehensive inspections across Türkiye in the 2023-2024 academic year concerning students’ educational processes in private schools.

The inspections found that some students at these schools did not attend classes regularly, did not participate in exams, and that absenteeism records were not properly maintained by school administrations. Additionally, false grade entries were made, some students did not meet formal secondary education enrollment requirements, and the equivalency documents submitted during registration were not recorded in the Ministry’s system.

Accordingly, diplomas of a total of 403 students were canceled for the following reasons: 120 students did not meet the formal secondary education enrollment conditions and their equivalency documents were missing from the Ministry’s records; 50 students were graduated despite not attending school; 101 students received false or fabricated grades; and 132 students were graduated despite not attending the 12th grade.

Furthermore, inspections revealed that 282 students in secondary education and 116 students in middle school did not attend classes regularly, yet their absenteeism was not recorded by the administration, and false grades were entered even though they did not attend exams.

As a result, the grade promotion of 398 students was annulled, and they were returned to the previous grade level.

Additionally, the Ministry conducted inspections on private schools that established “ghost classes” for 12th grade students who did not meet the requirements for transferring to an open high school but aimed to prepare for university entrance exams through full-time courses. These classes were found not to conduct lessons and to ignore absenteeism.

Consequently, the operating licenses of six private schools found to have committed violations of regulations were revoked.

The ministry will continue its inspections regarding educational processes and activities in private schools.