Retired literature teacher Ismet Güler, 63, has returned to the classroom, not as a teacher, but as a student, fulfilling a dream that had lingered for decades.

Güler, who spent 35 years teaching literature in Samsun, northern Türkiye, and Antalya, southern Türkiye, enrolled in Akdeniz University’s Faculty of Communication, Department of Radio, Television, and Cinema, after passing the university entrance exam in 2022.

“My sibling graduated from a communication faculty, and years ago I helped guide their university choices. Sometimes I wondered if I made the wrong decisions for them, and that curiosity led me to try this field myself,” Güler said.

After graduating from Atatürk University in 1985, Güler began his teaching career in Samsun before returning to Antalya in 1990. He retired in 2020, but the urge to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a sports announcer remained. “Back then, radio was popular, and I even practiced vocal exercises. Circumstances led me to teaching instead. Now I finally get to pursue this interest,” he said.

Güler describes the experience of studying alongside younger students as energizing. “Being with young people, studying together, sharing desks, it keeps me active and engaged. I may struggle with computer-based lessons, but students are always ready to help,” he said.

Students sometimes call him “teacher” and sometimes “older brother,” a dual role he enjoys. “Teaching and learning are very different positions, but I’ve experienced both. I contribute in class discussions but mostly encourage young people to speak,” he added.

For Güler, the second degree represents more than academic achievement, it is a chance to stay active and embrace new experiences. “Life doesn’t stop at retirement. No matter your age, stay involved, stay positive, and always try to learn something new,” he said.