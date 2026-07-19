Türkiye's AI-powered foreign language learning platform has surpassed 220,000 users just weeks after its launch, marking an early milestone in the country's efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into education through personalized digital learning.

The Foreign Language Learning Platform (DILIM), developed by the Ministry of National Education (MEB), has reached 220,417 users since its launch on June 16 under the ministry's 2025-2029 Artificial Intelligence Policy Paper and Action Plan for Education.

Designed as a comprehensive digital learning ecosystem, the platform serves students, teachers, parents, young people and lifelong learners by providing a secure, accessible and personalized environment for foreign language education.

Powered by artificial intelligence, DILIM helps users develop their speaking, writing, reading and listening skills through personalized learning experiences. Its AI-supported assessment tools analyze speaking and writing performance in real time, provide instant feedback and adapt learning content to individual needs.

The platform also features a Teacher Module, enabling educators to monitor students' progress and access classroom and individual performance reports. Through its parent integration, families can follow their children's learning journey more closely and play a more active role in the education process.

According to the ministry, all English-language content on the platform has been developed by MEB teachers and reviewed to meet pedagogical and ethical standards. The learning materials also incorporate elements of Türkiye's history, culture and values, including national and religious holidays and traditional cultural practices, as part of the language-learning experience.

The ministry said the platform operates on a closed digital infrastructure, with all user data securely stored on ministry servers.

Built in line with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), DILIM has recorded 3,230,038 learning activities since its launch. Users have also completed 51,373 AI-powered chat sessions, allowing them to practice foreign language skills through interactive conversations.