Ankara University has extended invitations to academics from diverse European countries to enhance collaborative efforts and foster innovation.

Ankara University has a record of academic excellence in science, engineering, social sciences and health, and has strategic partnerships with universities across nine European countries.

The university delegation, led by Rector professor Necdet Unüvar, solidified collaborations with programs such as Green Deal, Horizon Europe, Digital Europe, Marie Curie, Jean Monnet and Solidarity Network during a visit to Brussels.

Unüvar, emphasizing Ankara University's pivotal role in various fields, stated, "We contribute significantly to EU projects with our robust academic infrastructure." The university signed the mission strategy document for the Selene Project, aligning with universities from France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, Slovakia and Bulgaria.

The Selene Consortium, an international and interdisciplinary alliance, focuses on climate and environmental research within the EU Green Deal and One Health framework. Rector Unüvar highlighted the holistic approach to One Health, incorporating fields like medicine, veterinary medicine and other health-related disciplines.

During his Brussels visit, Unüvar held separate meetings with Türkiye's Ambassador to Brussels Bekir Uysal, EU Permanent Representative Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı and NATO Permanent Representative Ambassador Levent Gümrükçü. Additionally, the university delegation visited the TOBB Brussels office.

Discussing Ankara University's commitment to the Erasmus Student Program, Unüvar expressed the institution's dedication to fostering collaborations and future initiatives. "Ankara University is one of the leading implementers of Erasmus programs in Türkiye, taking significant strides in both student and academic exchanges," he added. The university's extensive involvement in Erasmus reflects its ongoing commitment to international cooperation and academic exchange.

Unüvar highlighted the institution's commitment to establishing strong ties with Brussels and the EU. Discussions encompassed potential steps that Ankara University can undertake within the broader context of Türkiye's EU-related processes. The university boasts its research and application center, serving as a hub for various initiatives.

Anticipating another visit to Brussels in the spring, Unüvar mentioned plans to engage with EU institutions and academics, focusing on innovation, artificial intelligence and technology-oriented fields.

These interactions will be organized under the frameworks of NATO SPS projects, Horizon Europe, Digital Europe, Marie Curie, Solidarity Network, Selene Project and the Jean Monnet program. Ankara University aims to leverage its multidisciplinary initiatives, taking them to an international level through these collaborative ventures.