The Ministry of National Education (MEB) has initiated an inquiry to determine whether Turkish students were enrolled in schools originally established for the children of foreign embassy or consulate personnel without the ministry’s authorization. It also mandates that parents of students attending schools lacking legal recognition be formally notified.

The instruction, titled "Students Attending Schools Conducting Unauthorized Educational Activities," was issued by the MEB Directorate General for Private Education Institutions on Monday and distributed to provincial governorships.

The letter emphasizes that, under Article 42 of the Constitution of the Republic of Türkiye and Article 17 of the Basic Law of National Education No. 1739, all educational activities in the country must operate under state supervision, and that every official, private, or voluntary institution providing education is subject to oversight by the Ministry.

It emphasizes that Article 2 of the Private Education Institutions Law No. 5580 defines the types of private education institutions and the educational activities they may provide, and that Article 3 of the Primary Education and Education Law No. 222 stipulates that activities specified in the law cannot be conducted by real or legal persons without obtaining authorization from the competent authorities.

The letter underlines that any activity conducted to provide education, under any name, is subject to the Ministry’s permission and supervision.

Furthermore, the letter references Articles 25 and 26 of Law No. 1739 and Article 4 of Law No. 222, noting that these provisions require students of primary education age to attend Turkish primary schools and students of secondary education age to attend schools operating under the Ministry within the scope of compulsory formal education.

The letter also states that there have been reports indicating that, in past years, Turkish students were enrolled in schools linked to foreign embassies or consulates, originally opened solely for the children of staff at these institutions, without the Ministry’s authorization, in violation of the Constitution and relevant laws.

Accordingly, the letter directs that provincial directorates urgently investigate whether Turkish students registered in the e-Okul system are attending schools without legal status and outlines that parents of students attending such schools should be notified.

It further stresses that the provincial directorates should take necessary measures and exercise due diligence in carrying out these procedures.