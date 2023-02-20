Schools across 71 provinces in Türkiye reopened Monday after an extended nationwide closure following two massive earthquakes on Feb. 6 that devastated cities and towns across a vast swathe of the country's southeast.

The catastrophic earthquakes killed tens of thousands and caused widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure.

While the disaster of the century halted the lives of 85 million, a break in educational institutions created another wave of stress for children.

Istanbul

With the ringing of the first lesson bell for the second semester in Istanbul, students said that they were very happy to be back in the classroom.

Preschool, primary and secondary education institutions all resumed their lessons. Adil Zafer Özcü, a student, said, "I am very happy to be back. The quake phase was stressful."

Özcü's mother said: "After a long hiatus, we as parents, are really happy that our students have returned to their normal routine. After the sad days, I hope everyone will try to heal with their normal routine."

Izmir

After the break, around 780,000 students started classes again in Izmir.

Education resumed at Mavişehir Primary School in Karşıyaka, with the participation of five students transferred from the earthquake zone.

The school's principal, Özgür Akdemir, wished success to the students in his speech at the flag-raising ceremony. Noting that compelling events such as earthquakes, floods and fires affect individuals and society from time to time in the world, he said, "We need to remain united to overcome these difficult days."

"If you want to talk about what you've been through during this process, you can talk to me or the teachers and seek psychological counseling service. In some classes, you have some guest friends from the disaster area. I'm sure you will give them a warm welcome," Akdemir said.

Emir Dinçer, one of the students, said that he was very excited to return to school. Explaining that her grandmother, who lives in Malatya, came to stay with them after the earthquake, Dinçer said, "She is staying with us now and I am very glad to see her safe and sound."

Deniz Dırağ, from the same class, said that a quake victim family of seven moved into their apartment building and the children of the family have become close friends. "We go to the park together and play games. I like them," Dırağ said.