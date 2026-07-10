The results of Türkiye's High School Transition System (LGS) central examination have been released, with 452 students earning a perfect score, the Education Ministry (MEB) announced on Friday.

According to the ministry, 1,022,658 eighth grade students registered for the nationwide exam held on June 13, while 994,358 students took the test, resulting in a participation rate of 97.23%.

The two-session examination was conducted at 4,244 schools across all 81 provinces and 920 districts in Türkiye, as well as at 11 examination centers in eight countries abroad.

Students can access their results through the Education Ministry's official website.

This year's exam consisted of 90 questions, including 50 verbal and 40 numerical questions. A total of 452 students answered every question correctly to achieve the maximum score of 500.

The high school preference period will begin on July 13 and continue until 5 p.m. on July 27, while placement results are scheduled to be announced on Aug. 5.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin congratulated students following the announcement, stressing that exam scores do not define their value.

"My dear students, today we announced the results of the LGS central examination. Beyond the score you received, each of you is uniquely valuable to us," Tekin said in a message shared on social media.

He encouraged students to choose schools that match their interests and abilities, noting that Türkiye offers a wide range of educational opportunities, including science high schools, social sciences high schools, Anatolian high schools, vocational and technical schools, fine arts schools and sports high schools.

Under the placement system, students may list up to 10 schools that admit pupils based on LGS scores. All students, including those who took the central examination, must also complete local placement preferences in order to access the central placement system.

Students can select up to five schools under the local placement category, with the first three choices required to be within their designated registration area.

If scores are tied during central placement, priority will be determined by students' school achievement scores, year-end grades from the sixth, seventh and eighth grades, attendance records, preference order and, if necessary, age.

The ministry also published the 2026 High School Preference and Placement Guide, detailing the admission process and placement calendar.