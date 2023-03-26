As preparations have been completed and undamaged schools determined after the earthquake, education is expected to resume in eight districts of Türkiye's Malatya province as of Monday, the Provincial Director of National Education Hatice Özdemir noted.

Face-to-face education will start in schools classified as undamaged in the districts of Arapgir, Arguvan, Hekimhan, Pütürge, Doğanyol, Kale, Yazıhan and Darende.

Özdemir, who noted education will resume as of March 27, stated the schools will open in accordance with the instructions of Minister of National Education Mahmut Özer. Adding that education will hopefully resume in five districts gradually, Özdemir also said that according to the information from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, the schools in the village parts of Yeşilyurt and Battalgazi districts are in a steady condition. They also plan to gradually reintegrate the education process as of next week in these districts.

"We have noticed that our schools in the Yeşilyurt area have suffered damage or that in ones that are in stable condition, (our) citizens are sheltering. To address this issue, we plan to provide education in containers, which we have successfully done in our container cities for students ranging from preschool to 12th grade. We hope to expand this initiative and provide education to even more students in the future," Özdemir noted.

Minister Mahmut Özer announced Tuesday that education in some of the districts of the four provinces of Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Adıyaman and Hatay, which were severely affected by last month's earthquakes that ravaged southeastern Türkiye and northern parts of Syria, would gradually start from March 27.