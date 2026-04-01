The Council of Higher Education (YÖK) has announced new measures to support female postgraduate students and research assistants who give birth, allowing them to extend their academic timelines without penalty.

A circular sent to state universities outlines the updated provisions following amendments to the Graduate Education and Training Regulation published in the Official Gazette on March 6.

Under the new regulation, female postgraduate students who give birth can request an additional two semesters, which will not count toward the maximum duration of their program. This move aims to provide flexibility and reduce academic pressure for women balancing family responsibilities and advanced studies.

The circular also references a decision from the Higher Education General Board in 2013, which allowed periods of excused absence, unpaid maternity leave, or compulsory military service to be added to the maximum completion times for postgraduate programs.

YÖK emphasized that female research assistants who are still within their maximum duration in postgraduate positions may also request additional time under the regulation, regardless of whether they previously benefited from maternity leave extensions.

The Higher Education Executive Board confirmed this provision during its March 24 meeting, ensuring that women in academia can continue their studies and research without being disadvantaged due to childbirth.