For two years, 8-year-old Zilan Patır attended school alone in the remote Doruklu hamlet of Van's Gevaş district in eastern Türkiye. This year, her solitude ended as a new classmate, Barış Arvas, joined her, marking a joyful new chapter in her education.

Living 80 kilometers (49.71 miles) from Gevaş in the Daldere neighborhood, Zilan previously had no peers to share her classroom experience. With only a single teacher, Cihat Yakut, guiding her education, Zilan advanced to second grade on her own. This year, Barış started school, becoming her first classmate, and bringing a newfound sense of companionship.

“I no longer go to school alone,” Zilan told Anadolu Agency (AA). “We spend time together, play during recess and even do homework together. I’m happier and more eager to learn now that I have a friend.” Zilan dreams of becoming a kindergarten teacher someday.

For Barış, the experience is equally enriching. "I just started school and already learned to read and write. I enjoy spending time with my friend, and I want to become a computer engineer when I grow up,” he said.

The two students study in a classroom heated by a wood stove, which their teacher lights each morning. During breaks, Zilan and Barış play games in the schoolyard, sharing a bond that has transformed their school days.

Teacher Cihat Yakut, a contract educator, has been teaching in remote areas for seven years.

“At first, I considered leaving because of the hardships – every season brings its own challenges. But seeing the love for learning in these children’s eyes kept me going,” Yakut said. “It’s heartwarming to see Zilan finally have a friend. I hope they both achieve great things in life.”

Yakut hopes the small classroom in this remote village will be the starting point for Zilan and Barış to reach their big dreams.