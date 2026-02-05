The eighth Jinnah Young Writers Award was presented in Ankara on Wednesday, with Türkiye’s Deputy Minister for National Education Celile Eren Ökten and Pakistan’s ambassador to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid attending the ceremony celebrating high school essayists from across the country.

Held annually by the Embassy of Pakistan in Türkiye, the competition is named after Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and aims to strengthen cultural and educational ties between the two nations. This year’s theme, “Family as a Source of Strength,” highlighted the shared social values of Türkiye and Pakistan.

Deputy Minister Ökten noted that 2025 has been designated Türkiye’s “Year of the Family,” emphasizing that the institution of family remains central to social cohesion and aligns with the vision of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. She said initiatives like the Jinnah Young Writers Award help deepen the longstanding brotherhood between the two countries.

Ambassador Junaid stressed that family values underpin both Pakistani and Turkish societies and said the contest encourages students to understand the moral and cultural foundations of their communities. He added that the embassy will continue expanding the program in future editions.

This year’s winners included Yağmur Zülfikar of Ankara in first place, followed by H. Ebrar Kesici of Tokat and Hayrunnisa Keskin of Zonguldak. Honourable Mentions went to Mustafa Yalçınkaya (Konya), Zeynep Ecrin Enişte (Sivas), and Ali Yusuf Sabah (Balıkesir).