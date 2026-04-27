The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has placed peer bullying among its priority areas in its 2026 education programs, as part of efforts to strengthen children’s development in safe and supportive environments.

The organization reached 8,410,332 people in 2025 through awareness activities covering disaster preparedness, public health, first aid and psychological first aid, environment and climate change, the importance of blood donation, and strengthening family structures, according to institutional data.

Working in cooperation with the Ministry of National Education, Kızılay has expanded its school-based Kızılay student clubs, promoting solidarity, kindness, and positive behavior through newly developed educational content.

Within these activities, the approach to preventing peer bullying has been restructured under the concept of “peer kindness,” designed as a comprehensive and sustainable model. The program aims to strengthen positive behavior culture among children, teachers, families, and volunteers through both preventive and corrective measures.

Operating in 21,377 schools across Türkiye, Kızılay student clubs currently reach 531,118 students alongside an equal number of advisory teachers. The structure is intended to broaden the impact of social development and peer relationship programs in schools nationwide.

The “peer kindness” model focuses on core social skills, including empathy, emotional awareness, healthy communication, and friendship-building, with new training content developed around these themes.

Prepared materials were introduced on April 23, and made accessible through the Kızılay website. Authorities stated that additional content under the peer kindness framework will continue to be released in stages through a modular system.

Online training programs on peer relations are also being promoted through the institution’s digital volunteer management system to increase participation among teachers and students. Free seminars for parents and educators continue through Kızılay Academy under the same theme.

Awareness materials address the physical, verbal, relational-social, and cyber dimensions of peer bullying, offering guidance to help children distinguish appropriate behavior while emphasizing the importance of safe school environments.

Through this multi-layered approach, Kızılay aims to reach 1,062,236 people across Türkiye, particularly in schools with active Kızılay student clubs. The initiative seeks not only to identify risks related to peer bullying but also to promote a preventive and supportive framework that strengthens positive behavior culture.

Kızılay President Dr. Fatma Meriç Yılmaz said strengthening environments where children can develop safe and healthy relationships is a shared responsibility.

She emphasized that cooperation with the Ministry of National Education (MEB) through Kızılay activities is aimed at promoting kindness, solidarity, and healthy communication among children.

Yılmaz said the organization prioritizes an approach that focuses on building positive relationships rather than only addressing negative behavior, noting that the term “peer kindness” is preferred over “peer bullying” to support this vision.

She added that the goal is to create a school environment where children can establish relationships that are supportive and beneficial to one another.