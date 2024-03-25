The number of public libraries has reached 1,298, while the number of users exceeds 33 million in Türkiye in 2023, according to the data shared by the General Director of Libraries and Publications of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Monday, on the occasion of the 60th Türkiye Libraries Week.

Taner Beyoğlu, general director of libraries and publications of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the number of public libraries operating under the ministry is 1,298 and that the number of libraries in 81 provinces and almost all districts is increasing day by day.

Stating that they reached the goal of 100 libraries on the 100th anniversary of the republic and put 106 new libraries at the service of citizens, Beyoğlu said: "With 106 new libraries, we have increased our closed usage area from 400,000 square meters to 510,000 square meters in one year. We increased our seating capacity from 90,000 to 130,000 square meters. Our number of users, which was 26 million at the end of 2022, exceeded 33 million in one year."

Stating that Rami Library had a great impact on the increase in the number of users of libraries and that it attracted the attention of readers with the opportunities it offered, Beyoğlu said, "Rami Library alone hosted 2.5 million users last year."

Beyoğlu emphasized that they are trying to maximize the use of technology in the libraries they have recently opened and to use all systems at the highest level, from collection management to users' borrowing and lending.

He further said: "Libraries are not static structures where books are borrowed and given, but are more proactive structures. Our libraries provide access to information resources for our users from all age groups, and activities and workshops that meet their social, cultural and educational needs. The libraries we opened within this framework are very rich structures both spatially and functionally, it is very difficult to distinguish between them. Our first public libraries, which we opened recently in Malatya, Denizli and Kastamonu, are among the richest libraries we have opened recently."

Beyoğlu said that after Rami Library, Batman Şehit Şenay Aybüke Yalçın Public Library served 1.6 million users last year.

Stating that collection management in libraries requires expertise, Beyoğlu explained that they make collections in public libraries through central purchases.

Beyoğlu said, "Last year, we allocated TL 150 million to purchase books. We are trying to enhance our collections by collections and donations."

He mentioned that the newly opened libraries cater to various age groups, ranging from 0-3 years old, 4-6 years and 7-14 years. Additionally, independent baby and children's libraries have been established, totaling over 80 in number.

Beyoğlu clarified that there are now 20 libraries exclusively for babies aged 0-3, emphasizing the high satisfaction levels among mothers regarding these facilities.