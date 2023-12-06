The Ministry of National Education (MEB) issued a statement Wednesday, officially prohibiting the existence of practices such as "room parent" or similar unofficial roles in schools that are not authorized by legislation.

The General Directorate of Basic Education under the Ministry sent a circular to all 81 provinces, addressing the issue of the "room parent" practice.

According to the announcement, complaints were raised to the Ministry regarding certain parents, particularly mothers, who were designated as "room parents" in specific schools. These individuals were reported to collect money labeled as "dues" for various class needs, involve themselves in activities to procure educational materials and occasionally intervene in lessons.

Additionally, concerns were raised about these individuals recording images of students, potentially breaching personal data protection laws, and sharing these images on various social media platforms.

The circular reminded schools of the regulations regarding "student health" and "student safety" outlined in the Ministry's Preschool Education and Primary Education Institutions Regulation.

It emphasized that teachers appointed by the Ministry should conduct the education and training processes in schools, entrusted with shaping the future following scientific principles and national education goals, considering the students' best interests in line with their age and developmental stages.

The intervention of unauthorized individuals in the educational environment was highlighted as disruptive to the quality of education and against pedagogical principles.

The Ministry's letter requested schools not to entertain or permit practices such as assigning class mothers or similar roles that are not sanctioned by legislation.

The educational institutes were urged to practice caution on this matter, instructing them to take necessary measures to adhere to the directive.