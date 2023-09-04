The Ministry of Education has unveiled a series of adaptation programs to prepare preschool and ninth grade high school students for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year, known as the integration program. These programs, which kicked off on Monday, are designed to facilitate a seamless transition for students and their families.

The ministry has issued a comprehensive guide that outlines the application schedule for the adaptation week and provides a detailed overview of 12 activities tailored to first grade primary school students.

Furthermore, the ministry has undertaken the distribution of approximately 192 million free textbooks and auxiliary resources, comprising a total of 1,166 unique titles, to schools across the nation. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing educational access and resources for students.

Education specialist Nurhan Akbuğa, in addressing the challenges faced during the adaptation period, acknowledged the anxiety experienced by both children and their families as they embark on their educational journey. Akbuğa emphasized the importance of reassuring children that physical separation from their parents is temporary and encouraged parents to provide their children with personal belongings as a source of comfort, whether in the schoolyard or before departing from home.

This pivotal phase, known as the "integration week," saw schools hosting ceremonies where students, parents and families united in shared excitement. New friendships blossomed as students engaged in lively conversations, while parents stood alongside their children, providing unwavering support during the ceremonies.

Alptuğ Şahin, a first grade student, expressed his enthusiasm about meeting school friends after spending summer months playing games. Şahin's aspirations were evident as he revealed his dream of becoming a police officer when he grows up, confidently declaring, "School means happiness for me."

Derin Mavi Sınamış conveyed her excitement about the start of the school year following an enjoyable holiday and revealed her ambition to become a traffic police officer upon completing her education.

Eslem Akkurnaz, another student, shared her aspirations to explore painting and learn the intricacies of letters at school, ultimately aspiring to become a teacher.

Ömer Yahşi, provincial director of National Education, announced that approximately 800,000 students in Izmir will embark on the 2023-2024 academic year journey, guided by 56,000 dedicated teachers. He highlighted that the adaptation process to school will gain momentum through activities planned during the adaptation week, extending his best wishes to all students.

In addition, guidance applications are scheduled for students and their families who are entering the fifth grade of secondary school, taking place on Sept. 11-15. These sessions will offer parents a comprehensive introduction to school life and its surroundings. Over the week, various activities will be conducted with children to foster their adjustment to the new school environment and develop a sense of belonging.

Lastly, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya conducted a meeting focused on security, intelligence and coordination to reinforce security measures and traffic inspections around schools. Acknowledging the imminent start of the 2023-2024 academic year, Yerlikaya extended warm greetings to students, teachers, administrators and parents, expressing his hope for their exceptional success in the coming year.