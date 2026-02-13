President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday underlined the core mission of universities as centers of science, culture and academic excellence, calling on higher education institutions to focus on raising a knowledgeable and self-confident generation that will contribute to Türkiye’s future.

Speaking at a dormitory opening ceremony at Boğaziçi University’s South Campus in Istanbul, Erdoğan said universities must remain committed to their fundamental purpose instead of being drawn into ideological debates.

“Universities should concentrate on their essential mission,” Erdoğan said, stressing that Türkiye’s normalization process and the diversification of its scientific, cultural and artistic life require institutions that prioritize academic production and intellectual growth.

He criticized what he described as efforts to treat universities as ideological battlegrounds rather than free centers of learning. Despite such challenges, Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue advancing toward its goals in higher education.

Emphasizing the role of leading institutions such as Boğaziçi University, Erdoğan voiced confidence that the university would make meaningful contributions to raising a well-informed, conscious and confident youth.

Dormitory complex at Boğaziçi University, in Istanbul, in this photo released on Feb. 13, 2026. (Handout)

“We believe Boğaziçi University, one of Türkiye’s most distinguished post-secondary education institutions, will significantly contribute to the cultivation of a knowledgeable and self-assured generation,” he said.

During the ceremony, Erdoğan also attended the opening of newly completed male and female dormitories and announced upcoming investments, including the reconstruction of the university library and the construction of a modern laboratory building, aimed at strengthening the institution’s academic infrastructure.

University President Prof. Dr. Naci Inci highlighted recent academic expansion efforts, noting that 150 new faculty members had joined the institution over the past five years, describing the move as part of a broader transformation focused on merit and scientific productivity.

Erdoğan concluded by expressing his expectation that Boğaziçi University would maintain its current momentum and continue progressing with determination in line with its academic mission.