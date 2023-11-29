In response to the prevailing strong southwester, Governor Mahmut Demirtaş declared the closure of all primary and secondary schools across multiple districts in northwestern Bursa on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The affected districts include Osmangazi, Nilüfer, Yıldırım, Gürsu and Kestel. This decision was made due to the adverse weather patterns that have intensified since last night.

Demirtaş also emphasized that pregnant women employed in public institutions, personnel with disabilities and individuals with chronic diseases will be granted administrative leave as a precautionary measure.

The impact of the powerful southwester was evident as a 250-year-old tree succumbed to the conditions, breaking off from its roots and collapsing onto a road in the Osmangazi district. The fall of this century-old tree damaged the iron railings of a nearby workplace.

Responding promptly to the incident, authorities dispatched police and fire brigade teams to the area. The teams took necessary precautions and swiftly reopened the road for traffic flow.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and alert in light of the ongoing weather conditions, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely for any further incidents or disruptions caused by the adverse weather in the region.