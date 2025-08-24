The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided Integrated Learning and Teaching (STEM) training to 120 teachers in Kazakhstan.

Organized in Kökşetau with the support of TIKA and in cooperation with the Ministry of National Education of Türkiye, the program was attended by 120 teachers working in local schools.

During the six-day program, two experts from Türkiye’s Ministry of National Education trained teachers on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) as well as the Al-Khwarizmi Education Model (HEM).

Teachers had the opportunity to develop interdisciplinary learning scenarios and design STEM Al-Khwarizmi projects that provide solutions to real-world problems.

The program aimed to enhance teachers’ professional knowledge and competencies, integrate modern teaching methods into classroom practices and contribute to students’ acquisition of 21st-century skills. At the end of the program, participants who successfully completed the training received certificates in a formal ceremony.

The certificate ceremony was held at Bolaşak Palace and attended by Aynagül Baltaşeva, head of the Akmola Province Directorate of Education, Ömer Inan, education counselor at Türkiye’s Embassy in Astana, Fuat Erdoğmuş, TIKA's Astana coordinator, along with other education officials and teachers. During the event, teachers presented the projects they had developed as part of the training.

“Working on a project with colleagues from other disciplines was more beneficial and enjoyable,” said Mahabbat Beysenbayeva, a computer teacher at Kökşetau No. 8 General Education School. She said that although she had applied this approach in her own lessons, collaborating with teachers from other subjects, such as physics and mathematics, made the process more rewarding and enjoyable.

TIKA Astana Coordinator Fuat Erdoğmuş emphasized that STEM training not only imparts academic knowledge but also develops critical 21st-century skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity and teamwork.

“STEM-based learning is a powerful approach that prepares students not just for exams but for real life, encouraging innovative thinking and productivity. When teachers in Kazakhstan bring these methods into their classrooms, it will strengthen friendly relations between our countries and help students prepare more effectively for the future,” Erdoğmuş said.

He also highlighted that TIKA will continue to support educational projects in Kazakhstan, adding, “We recently completed Turkish-language training programs on archival studies and professional tourism in Astana. We will continue to share our institutional experience and expertise with Kazakh public institutions.”