The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has rendered support in establishing Tajikistan's first international science laboratory as a significant stride toward advancing the educational landscape of the country.

The laboratory, geared toward enriching Tajikistan's educational facilities, was inaugurated Monday at the Dushanbe International School.

Under the initiative, a state-of-the-art science laboratory was designed to provide primary, middle and high school students with hands-on experiences and practical application of theoretical knowledge acquired in physics, chemistry and biology courses.

The opening ceremony of the science laboratory was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Türkiye's Ambassador to Tajikistan Umut Acar and Parviz Sadiki, the General Director of Legal Affairs at the Tajikistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Head of TIKA's Central Asia and Caucasus Department Ali Özgün Öztürk, along with School Principal Yunus Emre Koç, attended the event.

The Dushanbe International School, established in 1997 under the directives of President Emomali Rahman, was envisioned to train diplomats representing Tajikistan on the global stage and cater to the children of foreign missions within the country.

The institution stands as the sole "international" school in Tajikistan, providing education in English.

Currently serving 470 students from kindergarten through high school, the school stands out not only for its international approach, but also for implementing the Cambridge curriculum and holding official accreditation, distinguishing itself as a cornerstone of educational excellence in the country..