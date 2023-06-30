Turkish students participating at the 27th Young Balkan Mathematics Olympiad in Albania have achieved remarkable success by winning three gold and three silver medals, the Ministry of Industry and Technology stated Friday.

According to the statement made by the ministry, the Olympiad held in Tirana, the capital of Albania, brought together 98 students from 18 countries.

Students who achieved degrees within the scope of Science Olympiads carried out within the Scientist Support Program Department (BIDEB) of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) proudly represented the Turkish flag at the Young Balkan Mathematics Olympiad.

With a team of six students, the Turkish team made history with their success at the olympiad.

The students Mustafa Dortluoğlu, Can Erturan and Ege Akgün won the gold medals, while Tuğra Özbey Eratlı, Oğuz Fatih Tepe and Umut Kağan Yazgan were handed the silver medals.

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır congratulated the young students on the medals and said: "The achievements of our young people, who are the shining stars of science, once again prove the strength of our country in the world of science. Our young people are the most important companions and colleagues for Türkiye, which produces, develops and forms our competitiveness in the international arena."

"In the last 20 years, the support provided by TÜBITAK for scientists has increased 85-fold in real figures. The number of people we support has increased by 53 times. These supports significantly contribute to developing our R&D human resources," the minister said.

"In addition to our increasing successes, we host international science olympiads in our country. In 2020, we hosted the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad; in 2022, the 2nd European Girls' Computer Olympiad; and in 2023, the 40th Balkan Mathematics Olympiad. In 2024, we will host the 28th Young Balkan Mathematics Olympiad. I want to thank all the students participating in the olympiads, their families, teachers, all the academics involved in education and everyone who contributed, starting with our committee chairperson," he added.

TÜBITAK President professor Hasan Mandal emphasized the responsibility of TÜBITAK to develop human resources for an independent Türkiye and said: "We congratulate the students who represented our country at the 27th Young Balkan Mathematics Olympiad, the future candidates for scientists. As TÜBITAK, we will continue to educate our young people as future scientists and support them. We sincerely congratulate our students for this historic success and wish them the best for their future."