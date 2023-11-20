Istanbul Technical University (ITU) scientists are conducting artificial intelligence (AI) research at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

Professor Altan Çakır, a faculty member of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Department of Physics Engineering at ITU and co-chair of the Türkiye AI Platform, stated in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) that ITU scientists have been actively involved in research at CERN since 2011, following ITU's official membership in the Large Hadron Collider (CMS) experiment.

Çakır highlighted that Turkish scientists participate in all research conducted at CERN, focusing on detector hardware, software and middleware technologies.

As the leader of the ITU-CERN research group, Çakır emphasized that interdisciplinary research and measurements based on artificial intelligence are carried out on a large scale, exploring the secrets of the universe and the fundamental building blocks of matter through particle interaction experiments resulting from proton-proton collisions.

He explained that this year, with the support of the Turkish Energy Nuclear and Mineral Research Institution (TENMAK), a project has been initiated at CERN, specifically focusing on AI-based research in the field of information technologies and applications. Çakır stated, "We are using artificial intelligence to predict and estimate the damage caused by high radiation to the CMS detector and conducting predictive maintenance studies."

Discussing the active use of AI technologies, Çakır mentioned, "We actively use AI technologies in areas that still hold mysteries in the formation process of the universe, such as the examination of the last unknown interaction particle of the standard model called 'Higgs Boson,' dark matter, black holes, antimatter and interaction anomalies."

Çakır stressed the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, noting that ITU plays a significant role by combining various fundamental science and engineering fields to achieve collective success.

He added, "By participating in research at CERN, we blend cutting-edge technologies in software, hardware, AI and big data applications, enhancing both our educational and research activities here.”

“Research at CERN encompasses accelerator, detector and information technologies, which can be applied in various fields – from health sciences to smart materials, from information technologies to battery technologies."

Highlighting the acceleration and expansion of scientific studies, Çakır emphasized the importance of active applications of information technologies. He concluded, "Participating firsthand in these studies, being involved in AI and big data-based research is crucial."

Çakır also emphasized the significance of being at CERN for students studying in Türkiye, stating, "Through the research groups we develop and participate in at CERN, we provide students with the first-hand experience of algorithms, AI techniques, their use and development, enabling their participation in research at every level from undergraduate onwards."

He added, "We share our research-application processes and perspectives developed at CERN with our students.”

“In this context, having an active research group in research institutions like CERN, where many research areas progress in an interdisciplinary structure, and research-focused and up-to-date technologies are developed internationally, is very important."

Çakır concluded by noting that the research group consists of students from various disciplines, including physics, mathematics, electronic communications, computer science and aerospace engineering, and stressed the importance of active participation in applied education-research processes.