Uzbekistan has taken another step in developing better, stronger ties with Türkiye by establishing the Turkish-Uzbek Informatics Law research center in Uzbekistan. The project is a joint project of Ankara Yıldırım Beyazıt University and Taşkent State Law University.

Ankara Yıldırım Beyazıt University Rector Ibrahim Aydınlı, Acting Rector of Tashkent State Law University Islam Rustambekov, and many Uzbek and Turkish scientists attended the opening ceremony.

At the opening ceremony, Rustambekov said they are happy to announce that this center is strong proof of their joint efforts to develop academic ties and cooperation between the two countries and that they have opened a collaborative scientific and educational platform.

Rustambekov stated that the center would be a tool to share knowledge, expertise and experience and provide a unique opportunity for students and researchers to collaborate. He noted that they believe it will begin a long and fruitful partnership between the two universities.

In addition, Aydınlı also stated that the cooperation between the two countries to support academic developments in different legal fields continues and that one of the main projects developed within the scope of the collaboration that has been going on for three years is the establishment of Turkish-Uzbek Legal Research Center.

Explaining that they have established a modern structure in the fields that the world's leading law faculties work in cooperation with Tashkent State Law University, Aydınlı said that the center would support the law reforms in Uzbekistan, coordinate academic exchange programs and examine the similarities and differences in the legal systems of the two countries, as well as organize various seminars and projects. In addition, he noted that they aim to support Uzbekistan's newly established Faculty of Informatics Law.

Stating that they will support new areas of law such as energy law, space law, international arbitration law and IT law that the center needs, Aydınlı said: "If we come together, we can do great things. We can open up to the world together in terms of legal systems. These are the leaders of both countries, President Şevket Mirziyoyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's common intention. Therefore, they opened a great path, and we are trying to head in that direction," he said.