Students from Kartal Anadolu Imam Hatip High School and Kabataş Boys' High School emerged among the top performers in Türkiye's 2026 Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS), securing first place in the Field Proficiency Test (AYT) across the verbal, quantitative and equal weight categories.

The Student Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM) announced the 2026 YKS results on Tuesday via its official website, revealing the country's highest-scoring students across the exam's three sessions.

A total of 11 students ranked first in the Basic Proficiency Test (TYT), Field Proficiency Test (AYT) and Foreign Language Test (YDT).

Among the schools producing the highest achievers, Kartal Anadolu Imam Hatip High School had two students rank first, while Kabataş Boys' High School produced three top scorers.

In the TYT, first place was shared by Ilker Uyanıker from Yıldız Technical University Maçka Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, Abdullah Uslu from Eskişehir Fatih Science High School, Miraç Koşar from Şanlıurfa Science High School, Doğa Erdemir from Kadıköy Anatolian High School, and Şerif Efe Dartar from Kabataş Boys' High School.

Dartar also ranked first in the AYT's quantitative category, becoming one of this year's standout performers.

In the AYT, Enes Coşkun from Kartal Anadolu Imam Hatip High School topped the verbal category, while Tuğsem Bahar from Kabataş Boys' High School ranked first in the equal weight category.

In the Foreign Language Test (YDT), administered in five languages, Eylül Uyar from Kabataş Boys' High School ranked first in German, Ammar Mahmud from Kartal Anadolu Imam Hatip High School in Arabic, Sena Ilhan from Open Education High School in French, Doğa Erdemir from Kadıköy Anatolian High School in English, and Ela Demirel from Ahmet Keleşoğlu Science High School in Russian.

The YKS is Türkiye's nationwide university entrance examination and the primary gateway to higher education. Administered annually by the Student Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM), the multi-session exam determines admission to undergraduate programs at universities across the country based on candidates' scores and preferences.