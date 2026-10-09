Türkiye's Ministry of National Education (MEB) will highlight the role of education in tackling climate change at the upcoming U.N. climate summit, with initiatives aimed at strengthening climate literacy, empowering teachers and involving young people in climate action.

The ministry will present its work under the “Youth and Education” theme at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), which will take place in Antalya from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20.

As part of its preparations, the ministry will focus on developing climate-resilient education systems, expanding green skills and ensuring that children and young people play an active role in developing solutions to climate change.

High-level sessions are planned in the summit's Blue Zone in cooperation with UNESCO and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), with the participation of Education Minister Yusuf Tekin.

The sessions will address education's strategic role in climate mitigation and adaptation, examples of best practices from different countries, the contributions of teachers and young people, and opportunities for international cooperation.

The ministry will also present its Türkiye Century Maarif Model and its “My Green Homeland, My School, a Solution for the Future” initiative to international stakeholders.

The ministry plans to establish a “Türkiye Climate School” in COP31's Green Zone as a space for students, teachers, experts and international education stakeholders to exchange ideas and explore practical approaches to climate education.

The venue will host conferences, panels, discussions and hands-on workshops showcasing sustainable education practices and innovative learning technologies.

Through its “Living School” concept, visitors will be able to explore climate-resilient school practices and environmentally friendly life skills.

The platform will also enable children and young people to present their projects directly to COP31 delegates and experts, share their ideas and develop opportunities for international cooperation.

The ministry has invited public institutions, universities, research centers, nongovernmental organizations, international organizations and private sector representatives to submit proposals for activities and partnerships at the venue, applications are open until Oct. 20.

The ministry is also organizing children's climate summits, Maarif Climate Ideathons and youth workshops across all 81 provinces to bring students' climate solutions and projects to the international stage.

The initiatives aim to position young people not only as those affected by climate change but also as active participants in developing solutions and shaping decisions about the future.